Minneapolis Some Minneapolis educators of color say teachers' union sidelined them during negotiations
Morning forecast: 34, mainly sunny and breezy
Temperatures remain below normal, but it'll be dry this weekend.
Sports
Iditarod punishes 3 mushers for sheltering dogs in windstorm
A fierce winter storm in the last stretch of this year's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog, which ultimately forced six mushers to scratch the same day, now has cost three other mushers for sheltering their dogs instead of leaving them outside in the harsh conditions.
Weather
Sunny And Colder Than Average Weekend
A chilly weekend is on tap with sunshine and easing winds by Sunday. Rain on Tuesday end a as a period of snow, with a coating in the metro, but over 8" possible up north. I see 40s next week, maybe 50s returning in time for the Twins Home Opener on April 7. Another sign of spring! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 18; colder, partly cloudy and winds dying down
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
Crews remove snow from damaged Alaska pipeline oil tanks
Workers at the end point of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline are using saws to cut up large blocks of hard-packed snow on top of oil storage tanks so they can shove the chunks off the tanks.