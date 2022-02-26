More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: 33, mainly sunny but blustery
It'll be windy but dry. Sunday will be a little cooler but less windy, with a mild week ahead.
Paul Douglas
A Grudging Warming Trend Is On The Way
Highs flirts with 30s from today into next week, close to average for this time of year. I'm OK with average. A little wet snow is possible next week, but no commute-busting storms are on the horizon. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 6 and mainly clear, then a weekend warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Storm moves through Northeast, dumping nearly a foot of snow
A snowstorm that started in the predawn hours Friday dumped nearly a foot of accumulation in some areas of the U.S. Northeast by the time it wound down late in the day, while other spots contended with a sloppy mix of sleet and ice.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 16, sunny
It'll be chilly and sunny, with rising temps and gusty winds Saturday and a chance of blowing snow.