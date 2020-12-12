More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Brooklyn Park police officer shot; suspect in custody
The officer's condition was not clear late Friday.
Access Vikings
Kendricks won't play against Bucs; Rudolph could miss first game since 2014
Sunday in Tampa, Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson will take over Eric Kendricks' duties as the middle linebacker with veteran Todd Davis again expected to start next to Wilson.
Politics
Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden election victory
The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation's highest court and subvert the will of voters.