More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: 30, partly cloudy and breezy
It'll be a chilly weekend, with some flurries possible, and chances for snow next week.
World
In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land
Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. There is movement in the thick, brown earth: Tiny earthworms being disturbed from their homestead.
Paul Douglas
Potential For A Few Snowy Inches Next Week
Cold weather is here to stay for a while with increasing snow chances into next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Variety
6 popular Black authors co-write teen romance 'Whiteout'
Dhonielle Clayton is not just a bestselling author of young adult fiction. She's an organizer, a former teacher and a founder of the grassroots publishing movement We Need Diverse Books. She's also the kind of friend who can convince five of her well-known peers to collaborate on a single novel, and then come back for another.
Nation
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida's coast wondered when, or if, they could return to their homes.