Minneapolis Frey, Osman met with Minn. education officials after it halted payments to Feeding Our Future
Frey, Osman met with Minn. education officials after it halted payments to Feeding Our Future
Morning forecast: 27, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be mild this weekend and early next week, with a little bit of light snow across northeastern Minnesota today.
Business
Winter storm churns up East Coast with deep snow, high winds
People from New York City to Maine awakened Saturday to half a foot (15 centimeters) of snow, and forecasters warned that could more than quadruple as a powerful nor'easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with high winds and the potential for widespread power outages and coastal flooding.
Nation
East Coast buttons up ahead of snow; Boston could get 2 feet
Last-minute shoppers cleared grocery shelves and raided snowblower dealers Friday along the East Coast ahead of a storm that could drop 2 feet or more of fast-falling snow on some of the nation's biggest metro areas, including Philadelphia, New York and Boston.
Evening forecast: Low of 7 and mostly cloudy ahead of weekend warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
20s This Weekend With Saturday The Warmer Day - Single Digit Highs Return Next Week
After cooler highs on Friday, we'll see temperatures warm into the 20s this weekend with the warmer day of the two being Saturday. We'll see partly sunny skies throughout the weekend as well. Much colder temps make a return, though, heading toward Groundhog Day.