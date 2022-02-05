More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: 23, gusty winds; dusting of snow possible
It'll be windy and cold, with a chance of snow, and cool again Sunday.
World
Cyclone Batsirai blows across Indian Ocean toward Madagascar
The full force of Cyclone Batsirai is forecast to hit Madagascar Saturday evening, according to weather officials.
Sports
EXPLAINER: How to stage Olympics in a snow-challenged city
Dry Beijing barely gets any winter precipitation, making this year's Winter Games the first to rely almost entirely on artificial snow. Organizers are touting the event's green credentials, but experts do worry about the environmental impact of such a massive snowmaking operation given the huge amounts of water and electricity it takes.
Sports
Great Wall can't stop wind in Olympic slopestyle qualifying
Not even "The Great Wall" could stave off a piercing, bone-chilling wind.
Evening forecast: Low of -5; bitterly cold and partly cloudy; warmer days ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.