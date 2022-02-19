More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Western Europe cleans up after storm leaves at least 12 dead
Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms in years.
Weather
Morning forecast: 22, mix of clouds and sun, windy
Temperatures will rise overnight, with a high of in the mid-40s Sunday, and then a chance of heavy snow Monday.
Nation
Blizzard conditions close portions of ND, Minnesota roadways
Blizzard conditions have closed portions an interstate and highways in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota Friday.
Evening forecast: Low of -2; windy, mainly clear and frigid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Quiet Weekend, But An Extended Period Of Snow Awaits Early Next Week
After some snow and a lot of wind Friday, we'll see quieter weather in the metro this weekend with afternoon temperatures in the upper teens Saturday then around 40F on Sunday. However, we are also watching an extended period of snow as we head into next week. Click for more details. - D.J. Kayser