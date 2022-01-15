More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: 15 with subzero windchills and sunny skies later today
It'll be sunny but very cold, with warmer weather and a chance of more snow on the way Sunday.
Nation
Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice
Forecasts of snow and ice as far south as Georgia have put a big part of the Southeast on an emergency preparedness footing as shoppers scoured store shelves for storm supplies and crews raced to treat highways and roads as a major winter storm approached from the Midwest.
Local
Minnesota's beloved outdoor ice rinks require constant care
With temperatures consistently below zero, it's safe to say winter is in full bloom. And with winter comes snow and ice.
Business
County's $7M in PPE left outside, damaged by California rain
About $7 million worth of surplus personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, purchased by a Northern California county earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, was damaged in recent rainstorms after it was left outside for months, officials said Friday.
Nation
