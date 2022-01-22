More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Coast along Virginia and the Carolina's gets snow, ice
A layer of ice and a blanket of snow covered coastal areas stretching from South Carolina to Virginia early Saturday after a winter weather system brought colder temperatures and precipitation not often seen in the region.
Weather
Morning forecast: 13, windy with more snow on the way
It'll be cold and windy, with more snow on the way this evening (with around 3 inches in the Twin Cities) and again late Sunday.
Nation
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
Freezing rain, sleet and snow blew into coastal areas stretching from South Carolina to Virginia on Friday in a winter storm that forecasters say could snarl a region that's unaccustomed to winter precipitation.
Evening forecast: Low of 12, with light snow at times, from a coating to an inch
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Bouts Of Snow Through The Weekend With Cold Temperatures
We are watching several rounds of light snow moving through this weekend that could bring a total of 3-6" of snow to the metro from Friday Night to Monday morning. Cold temperatures continue with highs 10-15F degrees below average. - D.J. Kayser