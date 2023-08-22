More from Star Tribune
World
Dominican Republic starts shuttering country ahead of Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast
Authorities in the Dominican Republic prepared to shut down much of the country Tuesday as Tropical Storm Franklin took aim at the island of Hispaniola that it shares with Haiti and threatened to unleash landslides and heavy floods.
Weather
Morning forecast: 100 degrees possible today; excessive heat warning
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 22
Nation
How a mix of natural and human-caused factors cooked up Tropical Storm Hilary's soggy mess
A natural El Nino, human-caused climate change, a stubborn heat dome over the nation's midsection and other factors cooked up Tropical Storm Hilary's record-breaking slosh into California and Nevada, scientists figure.
Nation
Hilary left California desert roads covered in water and mud. Now it's threatening Oregon and Idaho
Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, flooded roads, toppled trees and forced a rescue by bulldozer of more than a dozen older residents trapped by mud in a care home Monday as it marched northward, prompting flood watches and warnings in half a dozen states.
Paul Douglas
Upper 90s expected today and tomorrow
Dew points in the 70s will make it feel like 105 to 110F by late afternoon; in the danger zone. With so much water in the air, your body can't cool itself effectively via evaporation of sweat off your skin. You can easily overheat, even if you're sufficiently hydrated. Take it extra easy out there later today and tomorrow. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson