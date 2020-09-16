More from Star Tribune
Exam ordered for Pakistani doctor charged with terrorism
A psychological exam was ordered Wednesday for a Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic researcher accusing of telling paid FBI informants that he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S.
National
Trump appeals order blocking exclusion in district drawing
A week after a three-judge panel blocked an order from President Donald Trump seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the numbers used to determine how many congressional seats each state gets, the Trump administration on Wednesday gave notice it intends to appeal.
National
Kansas court hears arguments over "wrongful birth" law
The Kansas Supreme Court seemed worried Wednesday about the proper roles of the Legislature and courts as it wrestled with whether a state statute that prohibits lawsuits based on "wrongful birth" claims is constitutional.
National
Mayors vow to launch guaranteed income programs across US
A growing number of mayors across the country support giving cash to low-income families with no restrictions on how they can spend it — part of a growing movement to establish a guaranteed minimum income to combat poverty and systemic racism.
National
Tennessee defends abortion reversal law in legal challenge
A Tennessee law requiring doctors to inform women that drug-induced abortions may be reversed is critical for women who may change their minds halfway through the procedure, the state's top legal chief said.