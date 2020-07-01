More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Minn. Senate hears from metro businesses damaged by unrest
As the Senate launches its inquiry, the partisan divide over the political and policy response to George Floyd's death is growing at the State Capitol.
Local
Abortions in Minnesota again fall below 10,000
The 9,922 abortions in 2019 is the fourth time it has hit near record lows since 1980.
Local
PhRMA sues to stop state's new insulin affordability program
A pharmaceutical industry group is suing the state of Minnesota over its new insulin affordability program, which takes effect today. The suit says the program takes drugmakers' property without compensation.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis mom retells how rolling gun battle erupted as kids played football
Police Chief Medaria Arradondo praises the coaches, parents "who risked their own lives to shield and protect the children."
Minneapolis
Mom shares her anguish on Facebook after shoots fired over kids in Minneapolis
Gunfire sprayed from one moving vehicle to another over the heads of youngsters, coaches and parents during a football practice early last week at Jordan Park in north Minneapolis.