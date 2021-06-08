Six years had passed since Glenda Valdez kissed her toddler goodbye and left Honduras for the U.S. But here she was, at Texas' Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. And it happened only because she had glimpsed an Associated Press story on young people crossing the Mexican border alone.

