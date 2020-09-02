More from Star Tribune
Case over 1966 US bomb accident in Spain goes before court
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs used flawed radiation data to deny disability benefits to veterans who responded to a 1966 plane accident involving U.S. hydrogen bombs in Spain, Yale Law School students told a federal appeals court Wednesday.
National
Crump to represent Black man shot, killed by LA deputies
The family of a Black bicyclist fatally shot by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies after he was stopped for a traffic violation has retained civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who also represents the family of Wisconsin police shooting victim Jacob Blake.
National
Edwards on Laura: 'Long road' to rebuild southwest Louisiana
Power crews were working to restore electricity across storm-devastated Louisiana, road crews were clearing debris and thousands of tarps were being distributed to patch over wrecked roofs. But Gov. John Bel Edwards cautioned his state's residents Wednesday to be realistic about "the long road ahead of us" to recover from Hurricane Laura.
National
COVID-19 death tied to Sturgis Rally reported in Minnesota
A Minnesota man who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota last month has died from COVID-19, Minnesota health officials reported on Wednesday.
National
Soldier to receive Medal of Honor for Iraq hostage rescue
An American soldier who helped rescue about 70 hostages set to be executed by Islamic State militants in Iraq has been approved to receive the Medal of Honor for actions during a daring 2015 raid, The Associated Press has learned.