Politics
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Donald Trump was acquitted Saturday of inciting the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol, concluding a historic impeachment trial that spared him the first-ever conviction of a current or former U.S. president.
Sports
Anthem evolution: Teams adapt as 'Star Spangled Banner' stirs dissimilar emotions
When it comes to the national anthem and sports, Americans remain divided. Some schools, including St. Thomas and the University of Minnesota, are incorporating social justice messages into pregame presentations.
Mitch McConnell slams Trump moments after acquitting him
The Senate GOP leader said he could not vote to convict Trump because he is "constitutionally not eligible for conviction."
Sports
Wild now faces challenge of making up lost time, and lost ground
The Wild's mission coming out of a weeklong layoff because of COVID-19 protocols is to tighten the gap in a competitive division
Politics
Walz tax cut for 1 million families doesn't reach lowest earners
Some Republicans quickly derided the small amount, with House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt calling it "a talking point, that's not a tax cut."