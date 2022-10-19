More from Star Tribune
Wolf known for genetic value found dead in New Mexico
Environmentalists are pushing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to do more to protect Mexican gray wolves after one of the endangered predators was found dead in southwestern New Mexico.
Nation
Mississippi River's low water level reveals shipwreck
A shipwreck has emerged along the banks of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as water levels plummet.
Business
Newsroom workers at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette go on strike
Newsroom workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette have gone on strike demanding that the company reinstate the terms of its previous contract and return to the bargaining table.
Nation
NYC opens emergency center for influx of bused migrants
A complex of giant tents built on an island is set to open Wednesday as New York City's latest temporary shelter for an influx of international migrants being bused into the city by southern border states.
Nation
What we know about the Raleigh shooting victims
An avid runner and the mother of three boys. A woman who was the "rock" of her family and knew everyone in the neighborhood. A Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away.