The Minnesota Zoo is unveiling an imaginative reuse of its long-idle monorail, turning it into what it says will be the world's longest elevated walking loop to give visitors a bird's-eye view of animals, their habitats and acres of native oak forests.

The Minnesota Zoo is unveiling an imaginative reuse of its long-idle monorail, turning it into what it says will be the world's longest elevated walking loop to give visitors a bird's-eye view of animals, their habitats and acres of native oak forests.