St. Paul
Ryan Cos., Xcel Energy plan large solar array for St. Paul's Ford site
6-acre array, nearby plant could generate power for thousands of homes.
Coronavirus
Minnesota virus cases decline, despite mass protest fears
Cases in Minnesota now include the father of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, whose husband also suffered COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic.
Duluth
Duluth tables proposal to remove 'chief' from job titles
Constituents and out-of-towners have weighed in.
Coronavirus
University of Minnesota's large COVID-19 study finds new drug targets
University of Minnesota researchers conducted one of the world’s largest observational studies of COVID-19 patients and found that diabetes and obesity increased death risks, but…
Minneapolis
More gunfire as Mpls. calls in backup to help restore order
Three separate shootings Monday afternoon on the North Side left nine injured and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced a multiagency effort to quell the bloodshed that has persisted in the past several weeks.