Chauvin charges now 2nd-degree murder; 3 others also charged
The three other Minneapolis police officers at the scene of George Floyd's death will be charged with aiding and abetting murder, according to multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the case.
Local
Read the amended charges against ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin
Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office upgraded charges against the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck and charged the other three…
Variety
4 Minneapolis cops now charged in George Floyd's death
Prosecutors charged a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck with second-degree murder on Wednesday, and for the first time leveled charges against three other officers at the scene, according to criminal complaints.
Minneapolis
Park Board moves to cut ties with Minneapolis Police Department
"The alleged murder of George Floyd while in police custody ... severely undermined community trust in, and sense of safety around, Minneapolis Police," a board resolution reads.
National
Legal fight over Wisconsin redistricting begins
Republicans want to keep any legal battle over redistricting Wisconsin in the state Supreme Court, starting the fight over the redrawing of political boundary lines on Wednesday a full year before any new maps are created.