Twins
Twins waste opportunities in 3-1 loss to Cleveland
Starter Bailey Ober gave up only two earned runs in six innings, but that was enough as five Cleveland pitchers limited the Twins to four hits.
Lynx
Connecticut ends Lynx's winning streak at eight games
The Sun made offense difficult, holding Minnesota to its lowest point total of the season.
Loons
Loons play to 1-1 draw at San Jose despite longtime man advantage
Wil Trapp's first goal with Minnesota United evened the score after the Earthquakes were whistled for a red card, but that's all the offense the Loons could muster.
Business
Fredrikson & Byron offers $75K in grants for Twin Cities small businesses hurt by pandemic, riots
Microgrants that range from $1,000 to $5,000 will help with rent, payroll, equipment.
Minnesota woman helps resettle Afghan colleagues
Caroline Clarin, who ran a U.S. Department of Agriculture program in Afghanistan, helped resettle half a dozen of her former colleagues over the years, and is hoping to bring half a dozen more.