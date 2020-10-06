More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Trump's call not to fear COVID hurts those ill and in mourning
Trump's tweet — "Don't be afraid of Covid" — strikes some as reckless and disrespectful, seemingly downplaying the severity of a pandemic that continues to spread.
Coronavirus
Trump appointee visits Twin Cities homeless encampments, shelters
Top federal official Robert Marbut Jr. lauded the state's efforts to protect the vulnerable.
Coronavirus
Minn. reports new high of COVID infections from unknown sources
A key indicator in Minnesota's pandemic response is going in the opposite direction.
Local
Company wants to take Minnesota county's frac sand ban to U.S. Supreme Court
Ban upheld by state Supreme Court earlier this year
South Metro
Metro Transit to take over operation of Red Line bus rapid transit
Minnesota Valley Transit Authority has operated the bus route since its debut in 2013.