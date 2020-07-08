More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
Minneapolis man who fatally crashed ATV in Carlton County is ID'd
The ATV rolled over and pinned the man, authorities said.
Variety
Wisconsin police officer rescues dog from burning house
A Wisconsin police officer says he did what any dog lover would do when a pet is in a burning home. He rescued the pup.
St. Paul
City Council approves measure to bring scooters to St. Paul
With the measure passing unanimously, San Francisco-based Lime will be able to immediately place up to 500 of the bright green scooters around the city.
Minneapolis
Charges: Woman shot by man in Minneapolis gave birth at 20 weeks to his child before dying
The newborn has so far survived; the alleged shooter has yet to be caught.
Local
U.S. attorney for Minnesota convenes task force on surging Twin Cities violence
Federal, state authorities will operate out of joint command center for at least 30 days.