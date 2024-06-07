More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis How police critics on the Minneapolis City Council responded to a police officer's killing
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis How police critics on the Minneapolis City Council responded to a police officer's killing
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis How police critics on the Minneapolis City Council responded to a police officer's killing
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis How police critics on the Minneapolis City Council responded to a police officer's killing
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis How police critics on the Minneapolis City Council responded to a police officer's killing
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis How police critics on the Minneapolis City Council responded to a police officer's killing
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Scorching heat keeps grip on Southwest US as records tumble and more triple digits forecast
The first heat wave of the year is expected to maintain its grip on the U.S. Southwest for at least another day Friday, after records tumbled across the region with temperatures soaring past 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) from California to Arizona.
Weather
Minnesota officially drought-free; a fairly nice weekend shaping up
For the first time in nearly three years Minnesota is drought-free. Winds will finally ease later today and a fairly nice weekend is shaping up with 70s on tap.
Paul Douglas
A climate signal in rising insurance rates
No hail or high water anytime soon; just mild sunshine and less wind Friday.
Nation
Phoenix using ice immersion to treat heatstroke victims as Southwest bakes with highs well over 100
The season's first heat wave is already baking the Southwest with triple-digit temperatures as firefighters in Phoenix — America's hottest big city — employ new tactics in hopes of saving more lives in a county that saw 645 heat-related deaths last year.
Paul Douglas
D-Day was a meteorological success, too
History shows that better data matters.