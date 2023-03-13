More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota, land of 10,000… potholes?
Officials admit they can't keep up with potholes "because nothing's sticking."
West Metro
FAA begins investigation into Eden Prairie plane crash
Preliminary report shows plane crashed as it tried to land at Flying Cloud Airport
www.startribune.com
These are the 50 defendants charged in the Feeding Our Future fraud case in 2022
Ten additional defendants were charged March 13, bringing the total to 60.
South Metro
Woman found dead inside Prior Lake home that caught fire
Officials have yet to give an initial indication of how the fire started.
Local
10 more charged in Feeding Our Future probe
The new indictments bring the total of those charged to 60 in $250 million fraud case in Minnesota.