More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
National
Solar power continues growth in Minnesota
Thomas Rekstein no longer minds looking at the electric bill for his Great River Insurance business on North Riverfront Drive.
Local
Story of 2 families emerges after stone found in lake
World War II veteran Laurie Rudolph Heikkila, a native of Embarrass, was laid to rest in the town's East Pike Cemetery more than 30 years ago. A footstone there marks his grave.
Variety
Houdini-inspired sculpture reappears in Appleton
The "Metamorphosis" sculpture that disappeared from Houdini Plaza a decade ago has reappeared at a plaza along the Fox River at the south end of the Lawe Street bridge.
Local
Historical society revels in Janesville family's donation
At first Jennifer Drach thought someone was playing a trick on her.