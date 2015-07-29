More from Star Tribune
Twins
Giants star catcher Posey out this year over virus concerns
Giants star catcher Buster Posey became the latest big-name player to skip this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, announcing his decision Friday.
Twins
Reusse: 'Town team' wins with guys who'll remind you of Puckett, Ripken
Led by three star players, the Minnetonka Millers are shooting for their 15th state championship among amateur teams that are based in the metro area.
Motorsports
Jimmie Johnson confused, frustrated after virus scare
Jimmie Johnson is just as confused as everyone else about his plight with the coronavirus. A positive test caused the seven-time NASCAR champion to miss the first race of his career, and it was followed three days later by a negative test.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Motorsports
Verstappen shows speed in Styria; Hamilton off practice pace
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton lacked pace in the second practice session for the Styrian Grand Prix on Friday.