Stocks slump on Wall Street; crypto prices dive again
Wall Street closed sharply lower, giving back a big chunk of the gains built in a three-day rally running up to Election Day. The S&P 500 lost 2.1% Wednesday. Several sources of disappointment were behind the drop. There's still uncertainty about whether Tuesday's elections will result in a divided Congress that would prevent the kinds of economic policies that make Wall Street nervous. A batch of sour profit reports also hurt, while crypto plunged again amid the industry's latest crisis of confidence. Looming over all of it is a report scheduled for Thursday, when the U.S. government gives the latest update on inflation.
2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP
Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by AP journalists around the country.
Wild retains US House seat for Democrats in Pennsylvania
U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, of Pennsylvania, won a bid for a third term, beating a Republican who runs a manufacturing business in a rematch from Wild's narrow win two years ago.
Democrats surprise Republicans in battleground Wisconsin
Democrats outperformed expectations during the midterm elections in battleground Wisconsin, leaving Republicans shocked at the narrower than expected win by two-term incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson and a further eroding of support in reliably conservative Milwaukee suburbs.
All eyes turn to Nevada's critical Senate, House races
Eyes across the U.S. turned to the swing state of Nevada on Wednesday, where critical races — including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate — remained too early to call amid a plodding vote count that could last through the week.