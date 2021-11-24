More from Star Tribune
Loons
U.S. Men's National soccer team to play Feb. 2 World Cup qualifier at Allianz Field
U.S. team's February game will be its second visit for St. Paul stadium
Minnesota couple make home in heartland for Afghan allies
The U.S. soldiers called them "Caroline's guys" as they transformed farms in a war zone in Afghanistan. Now Caroline Clarin is trying to save them one by one, doing it all from the 1910 Minnesota farmhouse she shares with her wife, drawing from retirement funds.
Sports
DE Boye Mafe on the Wisconsin showdown; Wolves, Gophers winning with defense
On Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast, Michael Rand welcomes in two special guests for a themed show about good defense.
Business
General Mills to sell European dough business
The move follows the sale of its European Yoplait ownership stake this year as the Minnesota food maker consolidates focus in North America.
Gophers
Gophers' Mohamed Ibrahim announces that he'll be back next season
The All-America running back suffered a season-ending injury in the opener against Ohio State.