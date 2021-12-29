More from Star Tribune
Rest of world junior championship canceled over COVID-19
The remainder of the world junior hockey championship in Canada has been canceled over fears of a COVID-19 outbreak.
NBA postpones Heat-Spurs, after Miami has COVID outbreak
The NBA postponed Wednesday's game between Miami and San Antonio after a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests left the Heat unable to meet the league's requirement of eight available players.
Saleh rejoins Jets after clearing COVID-19 protocols
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to the facility Wednesday to run practice for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus last week.
Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show
The Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges.
City removes Christmas parade memorial
Officials in Waukesha have taken down a makeshift memorial honoring people who were killed and injured when an SUV plowed through the city's Christmas parade last month.