Minnesota: 'A really nice place to get stuck in the snow'
Neighbors and strangers came together on Wednesday in Saint Louis Park and Minneapolis to help each other cope with the deep snow.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 33; winter weather advisory until 6 p.m.
We'll get up to an additional 5 inches of snow, with temperatures hovering near freezing. Colder and drier weather is on the way.
Sports
Cincinnati and Buffalo fans hold vigils for Hamlin
The NFL and its fans are rallying in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after going into cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin's recovery is moving in "a positive direction" as of Wednesday, the player's marketing representative said.
Nation
Pennsylvania state police brief on Idaho suspect capture
A criminology graduate student arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students has agreed to be extradited to Idaho to face charges. Read the latest on the case here.