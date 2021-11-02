More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Twins
Optimistic Lewis hopes to be ready when Twins start spring training
Royce Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, missed last season after right knee surgery.
Evening forecast: Low of 29 and mostly cloudy as nights turn colder
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Minneapolis voters head to polls in historic election year
Polling places are open in Minneapolis, St. Paul and cities around the state. Minneapolis voters will decide the future of policing in the wake of George Floyd's killing.
Business
Skywater Technology shares slip after execs signal a pinch in revenue
Skywater Technology's shares fell 11% in after-hours trading after the Bloomington manufacturer reported a third quarter loss.
Loons
Sporting KC defender suspended for 'serious foul play' on Loons' Reynoso
The MLS Disciplinary Committee ruled Tuesday that a yellow-card given to Amadou Dia in Sunday's 86th minute should have been a red card.