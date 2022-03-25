More from Star Tribune
Access Vikings
Smith's deal gives Vikings pay-as-they-go salary cap flexibility
Za'Darius Smith can earn up to $47 million in his three-year deal. But if things don't work out, the Vikings will be on the hook for only a small fracture of that amount.
Minneapolis schools reaches tentative agreement with union representing teachers and support staff
The school district and the union both announced the news early Friday and the district said students would return to class Monday, pending discussions with the union.
West Metro
Hennepin sheriff's peace officer license under review after drunken driving crash
Investigation stems from guilty plea in case.
High Schools
On now: Class 2A, 1A semifinals include North High, New Life of Woodbury
The small schools take center stage Friday with semifinals in Class 1A and 2A. The Class 1A session begins at noon; Class 2A starts at 6 p.m. All of Thursday's results and Friday's pairings are here.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus levels low, but rising in Twin Cities wastewater
Sampling found the first weekly increase in coronavirus levels in metro wastewater since early January.