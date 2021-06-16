Police and protesters clashed Tuesday night as the City of Minneapolis cleared barricades erected across Lake Street in Uptown. The street had been occupied by protesters as a memorial to Winston Smith and Deona Knajdek. Some protesters struck officers with debris, who then responded with less lethal weapons

Police and protesters clashed Tuesday night as the City of Minneapolis cleared barricades erected across Lake Street in Uptown. The street had been occupied by protesters as a memorial to Winston Smith and Deona Knajdek. Some protesters struck officers with debris, who then responded with less lethal weapons