Local
New security fence installed at Minnesota Capitol
Public safety commissioner says improved barrier not meant to be permanent.
Chauvin Trial
What you need to know about the trial of Derek Chauvin
Here are answers to questions you may have about the trial in the killing of George Floyd and how to watch it live.
Coronavirus
Historic investment a lifeline for Minn. tribes
Millions of dollars will flow directly to Minnesota's 11 tribal nations to offset lost revenue when they closed their enterprises during the pandemic, and to boost vaccination efforts and increase testing.
Sports
'Miracle' star Mark Pavelich died by suicide, medical examiner concludes
The hockey legend was found dead in a residential treatment facility last month.