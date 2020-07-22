More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Bouncer charged with raping co-worker from downtown Minneapolis nightspot
Prosecutors also suspect him of sexually assaulting another co-worker a week earlier.
Local
Robert Healy, adept in finances and Frisbee, dies at 84
"He was very good at his profession," his daughter said. "But he didn't take himself seriously. He did not sweat anything."
National
Minnesota governor announces statewide mask mandate
Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday he is mandating Minnesotans wear face masks to help stem the spread of the coronavirus following a recent rise in cases statewide.
East Metro
Fired Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, wife charged with tax crimes
They underreported more than $460,000 in earnings and owe the government nearly $38,000, according to the charges.
Minneapolis
Bystanders scrambled to rescue person in burning Mpls. pawnshop
The body discovered this week amid the rubble of a Lake Street pawnshop was the second known death during the riots.