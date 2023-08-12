More from Star Tribune
Storms with golf ball-sized hail cause outages and damage across Minnesota
A concentrated swath of storms with large hail pellets swept through the Twin Cities and elsewhere on Friday.
Minneapolis
Chief: Mpls. police officer shot, injured during 'ambush' on North Side
The officer was pursuing a robbery suspect in an unmarked car, Brian O'Hara said. The seven-year veteran was struck in the back of the shoulder.
Local
Minneapolis officer discharged from hospital after shooting
A Minneapolis police officer was shot and wounded by automatic gunfire during an apparent ambush while pursuing a robbery suspect in an unmarked car on the city's North Side late Friday night, Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. Read more here.
Local
Will court ruling undo diversity progress at Minnesota's most selective colleges?
College leaders say affirmative action isn't the only tool to boost diversity.
Business
Why downtown is Minneapolis' fastest growing neighborhood
Office towers still dominate the Minneapolis skyline, but the spotlight downtown is now on housing.