Minneapolis neighbors honor COVID-19 victims with luminaria
As a memorial to COVID victims on the eve of the Biden inauguration, a group of southeast Minneapolis neighbors placed 160 decorative luminaria on the sidewalk along East River Parkway at dusk on Tuesday.
Inauguration Day kicks off under tight security
As events kick off around 10 a.m. Central time, the inauguration unfolds at a U.S. Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago, encircled by security forces evocative of those in a war zone, and devoid of crowds because of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus
How to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota
A limited number of appointments are available for seniors, educators and child-care workers.
Variety
REVIEW: Gaga, Garth and J.Lo bring unity to Biden inauguration
But it was national youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman who was truly unforgettable.
Gophers Football
Ex-Gopher Casey O'Brien to begin raising $1 million for U hospital project
O'Brien, a St. Paul native, recently retired from the Gophers football team after beating cancer five times.