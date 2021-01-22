More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis neighbors are 'singing through the hard times'
For almost 300 nights in a row, neighbors in the 4100 block of Colfax Ave So, Minneapolis, gather in the evening to sing together.
See a French country estate inspired medieval castles
$2 million property includes 50 acres and a winding brook
Evening forecast: Low of 5 ahead of a few inches of weekend snow
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Inspired
When COVID arrived, Mpls. neighbors stepped outside to sing — 300 nights later, they're still singing
When COVID arrived last March, neighbors in the 4100 block of S. Colfax Avenue in Minneapolis stepped outside to sing together as a way to…
Politics
Biden orders review of domestic violent extremism threat
President Joe Biden has directed law enforcement and intelligence officials in his administration to study the threat of domestic violent extremism in the United States, an undertaking being launched weeks after a mob of insurgents loyal to Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.