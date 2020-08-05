More from Star Tribune
West Metro
Minnetonka faces federal lawsuit over mountain bike trail through rare bumblebee haven
Lone Lake Park is home to one of the state's largest known populations of rusty patched bumblebees.
Coronavirus
St. Paul school board weighs remote learning plan
Most urban districts going virtual this school year.
St. Paul
Folks rush to help pit bull found tied to St. Paul tree, with mouth wired shut
Humane Society of the United States offered a $5,000 reward for tips that might lead authorities to those who left Riptide for dead.
North Metro
Hennepin County won't file charges against Brooklyn Center officers in fatal shooting
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said the two officers who fired reasonably believed they and Kobe Dimock-Heisler's grandmother were in "danger of death or great bodily harm" when they fired six shots.
Coronavirus
Minnesota's cultural malls will benefit from $2.5 million state grant
The recipients, most in Minneapolis, have been hit hard by the pandemic.