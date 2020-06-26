More from Star Tribune
Plan advances to allow dismantling Minneapolis Police Dept.
The Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously advanced a proposal to change the city charter to allow the police department to be dismantled, following widespread criticism of law enforcement over the killing of George Floyd.
Duluth
Hibbing teacher charged with sending lewd videos to children
Sixth-grade teacher faces four felony charges.
Coronavirus
Minnesota August primary voting has started: Here's what you need to know
Minnesotans can now cast a ballot for the Aug. 11 primary.Early absentee voting began on Friday, 46 days before the election. Under state…
Local
Mounds View man charged with child sex abuse
A Mounds View man has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under age 13 for alleged sex abuse when he worked…
Local
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: 'It's a massive blow to accountability'
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey reacted to a City Council proposal to replace the city's police department with a new Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention that could include "licensed peace officers."