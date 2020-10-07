More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
About 300 join march to protest Derek Chauvin's release
Though the National Guard and other law enforcement were on standby, no trouble was reported.
Coronavirus
Wisconsin struggles with surge in COVID-19 cases
New restrictions are enacted after the state becomes a hot spot.
National
No charges for Wisconsin officer in killing of Black teen
A Black Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February won't be charged because he had reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Minneapolis
Protesters march after Chauvin's release
After the fired police officer was released from pretrial custody by posting $1 million bond, Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard and mobilized 100 state troopers and 75 conservation officers out of caution.
Minneapolis
Murder charge: Domestic rift led to man being shot in head in Minneapolis duplex
Arguing was heard and then gunfire, a resident in the adjoining unit told police.