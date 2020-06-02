More from Star Tribune
Protests in top 25 virus hot spots ignite fears of contagion
As demonstrators flooded streets across America to decry the killing of George Floyd, public health experts watched in alarm — the close proximity of protesters and their failures in many cases to wear masks, along with the police using tear gas, could fuel new transmissions of the coronavirus.
Local
Attorney: Report of drugs in Floyd's system is 'red herring'
A medical examiner's finding that George Floyd had drugs in his system when he died is a "red herring" designed to draw attention away from the responsibility of a Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving, an attorney for Floyd's family said Tuesday.
Local
Trucker who rolled into protesters on 35W bridge released without charges
The driver's wife appears in a video seeking financial help.
Local
Night of violence in Madison results in more arrests, damage
Protesters spray painted graffiti on the Wisconsin state Capitol, dumped paint on the beloved "Forward" statue outside, broke into businesses downtown and defaced the Wisconsin Veterans Museum before police in riot gear used tear gas to disperse the crowd early Tuesday morning.
Local
DFL leaders: Policing reform will be 'centerpiece' of special session agenda
'We are at a critical point,' lawmakers say as George Floyd's death revives policing proposals from AG, public safety commissioner.