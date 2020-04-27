More from Star Tribune
Excelsior city officials are looking to preserve the city's character through more restrictive building regulations
Zoning law proposals strive to balance preservation, more demand for big houses
Coronavirus
She's in quarantine. He's in ICE detention. And the baby could come at any moment.
Malerie Corona and Alexis Gomez-Galeana are now embroiled in the civil rights battle raging across the country on what to do with immigrant detainees as the pandemic spreads.
Coronavirus
Amazon workers in Shakopee stage weekend walkout over COVID-19 cases
At least three employees at Amazon's fulfillment center in Shakopee have now tested positive for COVID-19, the company has told employees in recent days, sparking…
National
Pence to visit Mayo Clinic to learn about testing 'moonshot'
Vice President Mike Pence has an appointment Tuesday at Minnesota's Mayo Clinic to learn about a new coronavirus testing "moonshot" that has the famed clinic partnering with the state and its flagship university to quickly boost the state's capacity to 20,000 tests a day.
Coronavirus
Minneapolis officials have fielded 173 social distancing complaints
Last week, it was a complaint about crowds flocking to Powderhorn Park for pickup games of soccer and volleyball, or just to hang out. Another…