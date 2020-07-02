More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Canal Park restaurant, Superior, Wis., bars voluntarily close as COVID-19 cases jump in Twin Ports
Duluth
Duluth police: Chokeholds are deadly force
The department has updated its use of force policies in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Minneapolis
Midafternoon shooting leaves man dead in north Minneapolis
The gunfire occurred about 2:45 p.m.; a motive has yet to be disclosed.
Local
Florida businessman linked to massive telemarketing fraud pleads guilty
Alleged conspiracy totaled at least $100M through fake magazine sales.
National
Wisconsin officer shoots Black man brandishing knives
A Wisconsin police officer shot and killed a Black man on Thursday after the man allegedly chased a woman with a pair of knives, though the man's family said police knew he had psychiatric issues and that they don't think he would have been killed if he wasn't Black.
St. Paul
Riot-damaged University Av. hopes to come back stronger
Some fear speculators will snap up vacant buildings and empty lots to gentrify University Avenue.