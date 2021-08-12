More from Star Tribune
Access Vikings
Podcast: Vikings offensive line among top preseason storylines
Once again, the Vikings' O-line remains a work in progress as left tackle Christian Darrisaw is still sidelined and the guard rotation continues.
Vikings
Source: Rookie Darrisaw seeing specialist for second opinion on groin injury
The Vikings' top draft pick was away in Philadelphia on Wednesday for a second medical opinion on his nagging groin injury, an NFL source said.
Rochester educator named Minnesota Teacher of Year
Natalia Benjamin teaches at Century High School, and is the first Latino educator and first teacher from the Rochester district to win the award.
Gophers
Ex-Gophers wide receiver Bateman to have surgery, out several weeks
The Baltimore Ravens first-round draft pick is expected back by September after getting hurt on Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh said.
Business
Your daily coffee habit is about to get more expensive
The cost of beans that coffee roasters import has soared this year.