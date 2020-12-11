More from Star Tribune
Millennial 'elves' are making Christmas brighter for kids in northeast Minneapolis
KayCee Bucher, Megan Johnson and Andrew Orrison collect children's letters to Santa in their northeast Minneapolis neighborhood and then respond to them.
Access Vikings
Kendricks won't play against Bucs; Rudolph could miss first game since 2014
Linebacker Eric Wilson will take over Kendricks' duties as the middle linebacker with veteran Todd Davis again expected to start next to Wilson.
Inspired
Twin Citians get COVID creative to bring Christmas spirit to young believers
These local elves are working overtime to give young believers a magical Christmas.
Business
Minnesota attorney general sues East Grand Forks bar for defying indoor dining ban
The Boardwalk Bar and Grill in East Grand Forks is open to sit-down customers, defying Gov. Tim Walz's executive order.
Business
Gov. Tim Walz delays COVID-19 business closure decision
The order closing bars, restaurants and gyms is set to expire next week.