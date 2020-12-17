More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Mike Pence rallies in Georgia for Senate runoff
Vice President Mike Pence returned to Georgia to support Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler before runoff elections on Jan. 5 that will determine control of the Senate.
Sports
Noon Friday: Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe: Watch our Gophers-Badgers Border Battle pregame show
College football writer Megan Ryan and Michael Rand break down Saturday's game, which ends an extraordinary Big Ten football season.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Emmer will attend Biden's inauguration, but won't call him president-elect
Republican Rep. Tom Emmer and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar sparred over the election outcome on Thursday.