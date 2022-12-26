More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
The death toll from a Buffalo-area blizzard rose to 27 in western New York, authorities said Monday as the region reeled from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. Much of the rest of the United States was hit by ferocious winter conditions.
Nation
Sheriff: 6 believed to be dead in Tennessee house fire
Authorities believe six people were killed in an early morning house fire in Tennessee on Monday.
Business
Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South
Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water.
Nation
Minnesota environmental reviews now include climate impact
Minnesota environmental regulators are now requiring developers to calculate projects' effects on the climate.
Nation
Migrants left near VP Harris home on frigid night
Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve.