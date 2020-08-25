More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Belated lab reporting distorts Minnesota COVID-19 numbers
State reports a record 1,158 lab-confirmed infections with the virus that causes COVID-19, but blames delayed reporting by one lab.
National
Minneapolis calm morning after man's suicide sparked unrest
An emergency curfew expired and downtown Minneapolis was calm Thursday morning after unrest broke out following what authorities said was misinformation about the suicide of a Black homicide suspect.
TV & Media
Protesters hit California streets over Wisconsin shooting
Hundreds marched in two California cities over the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, setting fire to property and damaging businesses.
Local
Minneapolis sets curfew for Thursday night
Mayor Jacob Frey said the curfew will begin at 8 p.m.
National
Biden: Trump sees Wisconsin unrest as `political benefit'
Joe Biden said Thursday that President Donald Trump sees unrest in Wisconsin as "a political benefit" and Biden said he would be willing to travel to the state if it would not be a distraction for law enforcement.