More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Delta driving inland amid high winds, heavy rain
The Latest on Hurricane Delta (all times CDT):
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:7-1-6(seven, one, six)02-16-18-24-36(two, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-six)Estimated jackpot: $325,000Estimated jackpot: $60 million05-18-20-22-28(five, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $28,000Estimated…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:05-18-20-22-28(five, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Nation
Hurricane Delta inflicts new misery on storm-weary Louisiana
Hurricane Delta crashed onshore Friday in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 2 storm, ripping tarps from already damaged roofs and slinging debris piled by roads along a path of destruction inflicted by Hurricane Laura only six weeks earlier.
Nation
Hurricane Delta weakens to Category 1 storm
Delta blew ashore in an area where devastation remains widely evident from Hurricane Laura.